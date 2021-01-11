Roundup: Vaccine rollout / Bank profits / American Airlines 

More locations: The Louisiana Department of Health released a list Monday of more than 200 pharmacies and clinics offering the COVID-19 vaccine this week, almost double the number of locations available last week. Supplies are limited and vaccinations are by appointment only. Residents who are at least 70 years old are eligible to get vaccinated. Other eligible groups include people who work at health care clinics and dental offices, dialysis patients and providers and students and staff of allied health schools. The Center Square has the full story.

Sinking numbers: When the biggest U.S. banks begin reporting fourth-quarter results on Friday some of the headlines could show profits plunged by as much as 40% from a year earlier, before the pandemic struck, Reuters reports. Analysts have been ratcheting up 2021 estimates, but as of Friday they showed Citigroup Inc reporting a 42% fourth-quarter profit decline and Wells Fargo & Co posting a 39% drop. Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co suggest a more moderate 5% fall. Read the full story.

Lake Charles flights: American Airlines has resumed its flights to Louisiana’s Lake Charles airport after a nearly five-month suspension because of a large dip in travelers due to the coronavirus. The airline resumed trips to and from Lake Charles Regional Airport on Jan. 5, the Associated Press reports. The airport was one of 15 markets that had American Airlines flights suspended in August. Read the full story.