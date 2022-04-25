Roundup: Vaccine policies / Gasoline prices / Twitter sale 

Shots not required: Louisiana lawmakers are advancing bills to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from schools’ shot requirements, bar governments from requiring proof of any vaccine to enter events or businesses and enshrine in the state constitution the right for anyone to refuse a jab, The News Star reports. House Concurrent Resolution 3 by Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from schools’ and colleges’ immunization requirements cleared the full House on a 69-33 vote. Read the full story.

Slowly dropping: The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday, ABC News reports. That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said. Read the full story.

Musk wins out: Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company says. The outspoken Tesla CEO, the world’s wealthiest person, has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for “free speech.” He says it needs to be transformed as a private company in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the “societal imperative” of free speech. Twitter said it will become a privately held company after the sale is closed. Read more about the deal.