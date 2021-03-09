Roundup: Vaccine passports / LSU Law Center / Farmers Insurance

Travel credentials: Leading airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would let travelers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step that the airline industry believes will help revive travel. Various groups and countries are working on developing so-called vaccine passports aimed at allowing more travel. But airlines fear that a smattering of regional credentials will cause confusion and none will be widely accepted. Read the full story.

Loan repayments: The LSU Law Center this week announced an expansion of its Loan Repayment Assistance Program for recent graduates working in public service positions, thanks to increased funding from the Louisiana Bar Foundation Kendall Vick Public Law Fund. LSU Law expects to award up to $5,000 each to 10 alumni this year, which is twice as many award recipients as last year. The deadline to apply is April 1. Applications can be submitted online at law.lsu.edu/lrap, where more details on the application process and complete eligibility requirements can also be found.

Returning: Farmers Insurance intends to return to Louisiana to offer automobile, homeowners, condo and renters insurance, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Monday, saying he approved the rate filings. The company—the nation’s ninth-largest property insurer—started selling homeowner policies in Louisiana in 1999, but left Louisiana’s market in 2014, Donelon says. Farmers plans to offer policies in all 64 Louisiana parishes.