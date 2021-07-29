Roundup: Vaccine mandates / Mortgage rates / Governor’s PSA   

Legality: Most private-sector employers have stopped short of imposing vaccine mandates, however the growing coronavirus threat might persuade more companies to reverse course. The Wall Street Journal reports there is little on the legal side preventing private or public employers from imposing vaccination requirements, according to labor and employment lawyers. Read the full story.

Home loans: Average interest rates for a 30-year home loan remained below 3% for the fifth straight week, Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today. The average for a 30-year mortgage edged up to 2.80% from 2.78% last week. The benchmark rate, which reached a peak this year of 3.18% in April, stood at 2.99% a year ago. The rate for a 15-year loan fell to 2.10% from 2.12% last week. Read the report.Read the report.

Spelling bee champ: Gov. John Bel Edwards today released two public service announcements encouraging young people to take the COVID-19 vaccines. The PSAs feature National Spelling Bee champion and Guinness World Record holder Zaila Avant-garde. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, even as new cases of COVID-19 have increased this week, so too have vaccinations. The PSAs are available here.