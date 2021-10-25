Roundup: Vaccine mandate / Southern University president / Rising prices 

Asking for time: Worried that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private companies could cause a mass exodus of employees, business groups are pleading with the White House to delay the rule until after the holiday season, CNBC reports. White House officials held dozens of meetings with labor unions, industry lobbyists and private individuals last week as the administration conducts its final review of the mandate, which will require businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly for the virus. Read more.

Recruiting: Southern University’s search committee for a new president-chancellor will begin actively recruiting next month, a representative of the firm that works with universities on searches for executive positions, told the Southern University System Board of Supervisors on Friday. The committee will then virtually interview semifinalists for the position in early January and pick at least three finalists. Southern President-Chancellor Ray Belton announced in July that he will retire in fall 2022 after serving in the role for seven years. Read more about the search from Louisiana Illuminator.

Home products: Corporate giants, including Procter & Gamble, Nestlé and Verizon Communications, say they plan to continue raising prices or pushing customers to buy more expensive products into 2022 to offset fast-growing costs amid a global supply chain crisis, The Wall Street Journal reports. Gillette razors, Nestlé coffee and Chipotle burritos are among the products that could get more expensive in coming months. Read more.