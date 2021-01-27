Roundup: Vaccine distribution / Census data delays / MLK memorial

By appointment only: Woman’s Hospital today announced it is partnering with the Baton Rouge Clinic to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations based on the tiers set forth by the Louisiana Department of Health. Vaccinations will take place at the Baton Rouge Clinic Immunization Clinic, 7473 Perkins Road, and will be scheduled as supplies are available. Candidates must request an appointment through an online form to receive a vaccine. Get more information here.

Still waiting: The numbers used for divvying up U.S. congressional seats among the states won’t be ready until the end of April, a Census Bureau official said Wednesday. The new goal for finishing data processing for the apportionment numbers is now April 30, says Kathleen Styles, a top bureau official. The numbers were supposed to be turned in at the end of last year, but the Census Bureau requested until the end of April after the virus outbreak caused the bureau to suspend operations. Read the full story.

Project start: Construction workers put up scaffolding today around the Martin Luther King Jr. monument downtown, which went up in 1996, signaling the start of restoration for the sculpture at City Plaza. Restorers estimate it will take about a month to do the work, which will be documented at EBRMLK.com. Workers will remove the faded colors and repaint the sculpture. Scuffed up by time and skateboarders, the base around the sculpture will also be revived. See more about the project here.