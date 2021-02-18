Roundup: Vaccine deliveries / Life expectancy / Snow records

Shots delayed: As poor weather conditions continue to pummel the South, the Louisiana Department of Health issued a statement this morning saying that vaccine deliveries are likely to be postponed due to weather, which will cause a short delay in the administration of booster shots to patients who already received their first dose. LDH added that while this is not an ideal situation, the delay should not have a negative impact on patients who are awaiting their second dose. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

One year lost: Average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting. It is the biggest drop in life expectancy since World War II. Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read the full report.

Blanketed: Snow cover across the lower 48 states is the highest since at least 2003. Snow covered 73.2% of the contiguous U.S. on Feb. 16, according to the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center. That’s the highest snow cover extent for any day in the NOHRSC database dating to fall 2003, according to NOAA. See a map of where there’s snow from WAFB-TV.