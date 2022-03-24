Roundup: Vaccine bill / I-10 traffic / Call center strike  

Don’t ask: Asking someone about their shot status could become a crime in Louisiana as lawmakers debate a bill targeting “vaccine discrimination” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 54 by Rep. Larry Bagley, R- Stonewall, would prohibit barring anyone from entering a business, government office or home based on his or her vaccine status. Read the full story about the bill from USA Today Network.

Closure: Authorities have closed Interstate 10 East near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit due to a deadly crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler late this morning, WAFB-TV reports. Traffic was backed up for 5 miles and was diverted to La. 415 northbound and then to US 190 eastbound. WAFB-TV has the latest on the situation.

A first: Call center workers who handle Medicare issues for Americans went on a one-day strike at facilities in Mississippi and Louisiana. Employees at the call centers in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Bogalusa, Louisiana, are employed by Maximus Inc., among the nation’s largest federal call center contractors, The Sun Herald reports. Employees there went on strike for the first time ever Wednesday, calling for paid sick leave, competitive wages and better health insurance. Read the full story.