Roundup: Vaccine appointments / Early voting ending / Netflix crackdown

Bonus shots: Ochsner opened up hundreds of vaccine appointments this weekend after Louisiana learned it was getting a surprise shipment of more than 5,000 vaccines, WBRZ-TV reports. The governor’s office confirmed Friday the state was getting 5,200 single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots in addition to its allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. As a result, Ochsner Baton Rouge announced it was opening a pop-up clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to administer 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson shots to anyone eligible. Read the full story.

Window closing: Voters wanting to cast their ballots early in Louisiana’s two special congressional elections must do so by Saturday. The weeklong early voting period is ending for March 20 special elections to fill the New Orleans-based seat that Democrat Cedric Richmond departed to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden and the northeast Louisiana-based seat left unfilled when Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications before he was sworn into office. Fifteen candidates are seeking the New Orleans-based 2nd District job. Letlow’s widow and 11 other contenders are vying for the northeast-based 5th District seat. Read the full story.

Password sharing: Netflix is testing a way to crack down on password sharing. The popular streaming service has been using pop-ups to ask some users to verify their account via email or text, or to “verify later.” The test comes as streaming services proliferate and more people share passwords and services. Netflix confirmed the test, but did not say how many people were part of the test or if it was only in the U.S. or elsewhere. Read the full story.