Roundup: Vaccination milestone / Waterways closed / Industrial production

State tops 1 million: Louisiana’s health department today announced more than 1 million Louisianans are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or have the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In all, 1,410,286 people across the state have received at least their first dose. See the LDH vaccine dashboard.

Rising water: Waterways throughout the capital area were closed Thursday due to dangerous conditions caused by stormy weather, WBRZ-TV reports. Officials say the closures in Livingston and Ascension parishes began at noon and will remain in effect until further notice. Iberville Parish announced Bayou Plaquemine boat launches, Jack Miller’s boat launch and the boat launch in Bayou Pigeon on La. 75 will be closed due to high water as well.

March upswing: American industry rebounded last month as the U.S. recovered from an unusually frigid February. Industrial production—including output at factories, mines and utilities—rose 1.4% in March, reversing a 2.6% drop in February, the Federal Reserve reported today. The increase was about half the surge economists had expected as federal aid flows into the economy and the rollout of vaccines encourages a return to normal business activity. Read the full report.