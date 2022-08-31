Roundup: Vacation days / Will Wade / Investment portfolios

No time off: As the summer vacation season comes to a close, a large share of workers say they aren’t taking vacation time, often due to the high costs. Forty-two percent of U.S. workers report that they have not taken a vacation during the last 12 months. Nearly half of workers (47%) say the expense of taking a vacation is the biggest impediment to taking time off, according to Eagle Hill Consulting research.

Podcast: In March, LSU parted ways with men’s head basketball coach Will Wade, a decision that has been documented extensively. Recently launched podcast Roster to Riches tracked Wade down in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he is living, for his first interview since he was fired. He discusses NIL and collectives, as well offering some thoughts about his time at LSU. Get more information about the podcast episode here.

Unchanged: Many investors worry that a recession is coming amid rising interest rates, high inflation and stock market volatility. But the majority haven’t changed their portfolios, according to research from Fidelity Investments. Only 5% of 401(k) and 403(b) investors shifted asset allocations during the second quarter of 2022, the report found, slightly lower than the 5.3% who made changes the quarter prior. CNBC has the full story.