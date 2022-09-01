Roundup: Vacating warrants / Knock Knock director / Twitter update 

Pushing for change: Advocates with VOTE Blue, the Fair Fight Initiative, and the NAACP are calling for change when it comes to East Baton Rouge Parish’s active arrest warrants, WAFB-TV reports. The initiative claims the number of active warrants in the parish per capita is 15 times the national average. Eighty-nine percent of them are over a year old and most are for traffic violations. Advocates propose vacating all non-felony warrants older than six months and all non-violent felony warrants older than a year. Read the full story.

New leadership: Knock Knock Children’s Museum today announced it has hired Christina Melton as the museum’s new executive director. Melton has 30 years of experience in public sector senior management and broadcasting operations. She leaves Emergent Method where she was serving as a marketing and communications executive. Before joining Emergent Method, Melton served as deputy director and longtime special projects director of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

Edit feature: Permanently misspelled tweets might soon be a thing of the past. Twitter said this morning it’s working on allowing users to edit their tweets, which it said is one of the most requested features to date. The social media company said in a blog post that it’s testing the “Edit Tweet” feature internally with plans to roll it out later this month to subscribers of its premium Twitter Blue service. Read the full story.