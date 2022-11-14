Roundup: UVA shooting / Fed rate hikes / LSU kickoff time 

BR native: Former University Lab High School football player Mike Hollins is reportedly one of the five victims shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia, WAFB-TV reports. Former Lab School coach Chad McHaffey says Hollins was injured after being shot twice and had gone through one surgery, which went well. Read the full story.

Slowing down: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard indicated Monday that the central bank could soon slow the pace of its interest rate increases. With markets expecting a likely step down in December from the Fed’s rapid pace of rate increases this year, Brainard confirmed that a slowdown, if not a stop, is on the way. CNBC has the full story.

Night game: LSU will close out its regular season at night in College Station, Texas. The Southeastern Conference announced today that the Tigers will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.