Roundup: USS Kidd / Sam’s Club / Library director

Sailing away: The USS Kidd began its voyage down the Mississippi River on Wednesday to Houma for restoration repairs. The vessel was towed away from the museum shore last week and moored at a private yard while undergoing final preparations, as well as inspections from the U.S. Coast Guard, so it could begin its trip. Read more about the project from WAFB-TV.

Farewell door greeter: Sam’s Club is now using artificial intelligence and a new camera system to scan customers’ receipts at the door, instead of having employees check them. The company, owned by Walmart, announced on Monday that it has deployed the AI-powered technology at more than 120 Sam’s Club locations nationwide. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Credentials: The Louisiana House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday that would allow parish library systems to hire directors who are not certified librarians. House Bill 974 by Rep. Josh Carlson, R-Lafayette, passed the House on a 64-39 vote. It removes the requirement that directors of parish library systems receive state certification, which requires librarians to pass an exam and hold a master’s degree in library science. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.