Roundup:  Used car prices / Airport Art-o-mat / US trade 

Falling: Wholesale used vehicle prices declined last month for the first time this year, as automakers increase production of new cars and trucks. Cox Automotive on Friday reported a 3% decline from March to April in its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, although levels remain elevated compared with historical figures. CNBC has the full rundown.

Vending machine: Visit Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and the Baton Rouge Gallery are unveiling a new art installation at the airport next week. Beginning Tuesday, the airport terminal will feature an art vending machine. The Art-o-mat, a former cigarette vending machine, was made specifically for the airport and dispenses original art from 22 artists. Read a recent 225 magazine feature about the gallery’s art vending machine here.

Exports: U.S. trade with the rest of the world increased in March as companies shipped more oil, natural gas and vehicles overseas and exported more products to China after it lifted COVID-19 restrictions. U.S. businesses also imported more consumer goods, but reduced imports of industrial supplies and capital goods. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.