Roundup: US unemployment / X losses / School choice rating 

Inching up: Slightly more Americans applied for jobless claims last week, but layoffs remain low and the labor market continues to show resiliency amid elevated interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve. Applications for unemployment benefits ticked up by 2,000 to 207,000 for the week ending Sept. 30, the Labor Department reported this morning. Read more.

Ad revenue: Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, revamped its look to eliminate headlines on article links Wednesday, the same day that Reuters reported the platform has seen massive monthly ad-revenue losses since the billionaire bought it last year. Read more from MarketWatch.

C grade: A new index of school choice from the right-leaning American Legislative Exchange Council ranks Louisiana 14th nationally, with a C letter grade. Louisiana’s overall score of 56.5 out of 100 was the highest among a dozen states that earned a C letter grade, but ranked behind 10 states that earned B’s and three that earned A’s. Read more about the rating from The Center Square.