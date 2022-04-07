Roundup: US unemployment / Party affiliation / I-12 closure 

Layoffs: Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain at historically low levels. Jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 166,000 for the week ending April 2, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week’s number was revised down a whopping 31,000 claims. Read more.

Judicial races: Louisiana might prohibit political party affiliation from being listed next to judicial candidates on election ballots if legislation from Rep. Kyle Green, D-New Orleans, gets passed into law. The Louisiana House Committee on House and Governmental Affairs voted 9-3 Wednesday in favor of Green’s House Bill 206. Democrats and Republicans supported the proposal that now heads to the full House for consideration. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Traffic: A multivehicle crash has prompted the closure of Interstate 12 East before Albany, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers say the crash happened near the Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes line and traffic is backed up several miles. Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 190 as an alternate route. WAFB-TV has the latest.