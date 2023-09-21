Roundup: US unemployment / Free COVID tests / State salary database 

Claims fall: U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in eight months last week as the labor market continues to show strength in the face of elevated interest rates. U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 20,000 to 201,000 for the week ending Sept. 16, the Labor Department reported this morning. That’s the lowest figure since the last week of January. Read more.

Relaunched: The Biden administration says it will resume offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to American households as the virus gains a stronger foothold nationwide. Americans will be able to use COVIDtests.gov to request four free tests beginning Monday, the administration said in a release. Read more from CNBC.

They make how much?: The state of Louisiana has made a searchable database of state employee salary information publicly available. The database is available on the state’s financial transparency website, checkbook.la.gov. It includes all executive branch salary information but does not yet include salaried higher education employees. Read more about the database’s creation from Louisiana Illuminator.