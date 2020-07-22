Roundup: US Senate race / Gene Young dies / Clinical trial 

Qualifying: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced today he’s jumping into Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race, trying to unseat Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy in a last-minute entrance into the competition as the candidate signup period begins. The Democratic mayor, in office since December 2018, launched his campaign with an introductory video describing his Army career, including his graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and his deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He said Washington’s poor handling of the coronavirus outbreak persuaded him to jump into the Senate race on the Nov. 3 ballot. Read the full story.

Obituary: Eugene Young, 92, the longest-serving BREC superintendent in the agency’s history has died. Young retired in 2003, ending a 57-year career in the parks and recreation industry. Under his tenure, BREC became one of the first four public recreation and parks departments to be nationally accredited, in 1994. Under his leadership, BREC also won the prestigious National Gold Medal Award for excellence in the field of park and recreation management twice, in 1975 and 1991, as well as the National Association of Counties Organizational Award and numerous other awards and honors from recreation professional groups. Read more about his legacy at BREC here.

Groundbreaking: The NeuroMedical Center, a clinic specializing in the brain and spine located in Perkins Rowe, today announced that neurologist Dr. April A. Erwin, in partnership with Delricht Research, has enrolled the world’s first patient in a phase three clinical trial to test the safety and effectiveness of a new oral therapy to treat patients with multiple sclerosis. See the full announcement.