Roundup: US pending home sales / LSU Law event / New COVID vaccines 

Highest this year: July pending home sales rose 0.7% from a month earlier to the highest level since the start of the year on a seasonally adjusted basis, but were still only 5.4% above the low point hit in March. That’s according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin. Pending sales fell 15.7% year over year, the smallest annual decline since last summer. See the full report.

Juvenile justice: To provide the Baton Rouge community with a more complete and accurate understanding of how area youths are impacted by the juvenile justice system, the LSU Law Juvenile Defense Clinic will present “How are the Children? A Youth Justice Town Hall” on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center on Lorri Burgess Avenue and run until noon.

Available in September: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax to be available to the public in mid-September, an agency official told reporters Thursday. These are designed to target omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. CNBC has the full story.