Roundup: US jobless claims / Rolling Stones / Awards for PAR  

Unemployment increase: The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week from the lowest point of the pandemic, even as the job market appears to be rebounding on the strength of a reopened economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims increased last week to 419,000, the largest jump in two months, from 368,000 the previous week. The number of first-time applications, which generally tracks layoffs, has fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. See the full report.

Jazz Fest: Legendary rock and roll band The Rolling Stones have been added to the 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup, WAFB-TV reports. The Rolling Stones will perform on Wednesday, Oct.13. Read the full story.

Government research: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana has won three national awards for its research and communications projects focused on state constitutional reform, the RESET Louisiana agenda and coastal restoration. The Governmental Research Association announced the honors during its annual meeting held by video conference this week. PAR won top honors in two of the three main GRA award categories, including Most Distinguished Research and Outstanding Policy Achievement. PAR also won a GRA communications award for Best Short Form Video.