Roundup: US jobless claims / BCP acquisition / Group homes sold

Still falling: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low of 267,000 last week as the job market recovers from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Jobless claims fell by 4,000 last week, the Labor Department reported this morning. Applications for unemployment aid have been falling mostly steadily since topping 900,000 in early January and are gradually nearing pre-pandemic levels of around 220,000 a week. See the report.

Done deal: Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners, a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced the completion of the acquisition of RailWorks Corp., a leading rail infrastructure solutions provider. Read more about the deal.

$3.8M deal: Nine group and community homes owned by Louise S. Davis Residential Facilities in Zachary, Baker and Jackson were sold to the nonprofit LARC, a Lafayette-based disabilities services organization, for $3.8 million in a Tuesday deal. LARC currently operates four homes for adults with developmental disabilities.