Roundup: US job openings / Film tax credit / Teens and jobs

Falling vacancies: U.S. job openings fell in March to the lowest level in nearly two years, a sign that the American labor market is cooling in the face of higher interest rates. Employers posted 9.6 million vacancies in March, down from nearly 10 million in February. Layoffs rose to the highest level since December 2020, the Labor Department reported this morning. Read more.

Measure advances: Louisiana lawmakers passed a bill in the House on Monday that would extend the state’s motion picture tax credit program until 2035. The legislation, which advances to the Senate next, would allocate $150 million a year to film tax breaks. Opponents say that it is time for the incentive program to expire, slamming it for returning only pennies on the dollar to the state treasury. Read more.

Technical certifications: According to new research from Junior Achievement and Citizens, more than three-fourths of teens, 76%, agree that a two-year or technical certification is enough to get a good job, and only 41% of respondents agree that one must have a four-year degree to have a good job. The survey, conducted in March, highlights teens’ growing concerns about the cost of college, inflation, and their view of the job market. See the survey results.