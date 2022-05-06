Roundup: US job gains / Carjacking bill / Twitter buy

Running streak: America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. This morning’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Read the full story.

Increased penalties: Legislation to increase penalties for carjackers who cause serious bodily injury cleared the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice, The Center Square reports. Committee members voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 161, sponsored by Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, to create increased penalties for carjackers who cause serious bodily injury during the course of the crime. Read more.

Possible scrutiny: Elon Musk’s decision to accept some foreign investors as part of his $44 billion buyout of Twitter runs the risk of inviting the kind of regulatory scrutiny over U.S. national security that social media peer TikTok faced, legal experts say. Musk disclosed on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange founded by Chinese native Changpeng Zhao, were part of a group of investors that will help him fund the acquisition of Twitter. Reuters has the full story.