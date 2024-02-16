Roundup: US housing starts / Wholesale prices / Growing wealth

Homebuilding falls: U.S. single-family homebuilding fell in January, likely because of harsh weather conditions, but a rise in permits for future construction suggested a rebound in the coming months. Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, dropped 4.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.004 million units last month, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said this morning. Read more from Reuters.

Inflation report: Wholesale prices in the U.S. accelerated in January, the latest sign that some inflation pressures in the economy remain elevated. The Labor Department reported this morning that its producer price index—which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers—rose 0.3% from December to January after having fallen -0.1% from November to December. Measured year over year, producer prices rose by a mild 0.9% in January. Read more.

Rapid increase: The total wealth of Americans under 40 surged by 80%, to $9.5 trillion, between the first quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2023, according to a study by the New York Federal Reserve. The increase far outpaced that of older generations. Americans between the ages of 40 and 54 saw their wealth increase just 10% over the same period, and those over 55 had wealth gains of 30%. Read more from CNBC.