Roundup: US home sales / David’s Car Stereo / Stormwater Master Plan / ‘Business Report’ survey

Rising rates: Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes bounced back in September to their strongest pace since January as mortgage rates tick higher, motivating buyers to get off the sidelines. The National Association of REALTORS reported today that existing home sales rose 7% compared with August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units. Sales were down 2.3% compared with September last year, a time when home purchases surged as buyers who had held off during the early months of the pandemic returned in force. See the report.

Lot sold: A lot containing David’s Car Stereo, at 6275 Siegen Lane, was sold to EP Realty LA LLC for $1 million today. Heath Byrd, who represented the LLC, is the CFO of Sonic Automotive, a North Carolina-based automobile retailer with franchised dealerships around the country. The sellers were Brenda and Louis Saltz.

Public meeting: The East Baton Rouge Stormwater Master Plan Project Team is holding a virtual public meeting for the Ward Creek Watershed at 6 p.m. Organizers say the project team will share information on flooding and drainage based on the data that was collected for the Ward Creek Watershed. Register for the meeting here. Read more about the watershed project from WAFB-TV.

Feedback wanted: ‘Business Report’ has a long tradition of producing award-winning content, yet we’re always striving to improve. So we’re asking for your help to better understand the types of stories that are most relevant to you and your business—and delivering them in a way that works best for you. So help us out, Daily Report and Business Report subscribers, by checking your email for our survey and then give us five minutes of your time by filling it out. We appreciate it.