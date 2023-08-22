Roundup: US home sales / AI in health care  / Waguespack’s campaign  

Summer slump: Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in July to the slowest pace since January, as elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low inventory of homes on the market combined to discourage many would-be homebuyers. Existing home sales fell 2.2% last month from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.07 million, the National Association of Realtors said today. That’s below the 4.15 million pace that economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Read more.

Medical coding tech: Two Louisiana State University of Shreveport alumni have developed an innovative medical coding chatbot that is designed to reduce time and improve accuracy for medical coding. According to LSUS, Phillip Kilgore and Keyvan Shahrdar have created an ICD code reference powered by artificial intelligence to help medical professionals sift quickly through approximately 9,000 International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes. Read more about the technology from USA Today Network.

Talking points: Former Louisiana Association of Business and Industry president and gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack on Monday released what he calls his “four-part” policy plan, which focuses on growing business in the state. Read more about the latest in the governor’s race from The Center Square.