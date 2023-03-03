Roundup: US home prices / Fed warnings / BetterHelp data  

A first since 2012: It finally happened. U.S. median home sale prices are lower than they were a year ago for the first time since 2012, according to new data from Redfin. The typical home sold for $350,246 during the four weeks ending Feb. 26, or 0.6% lower than in February 2022. Read the full story from Axios.

Changing forecasts: A run of strong economic data and signs that inflation remains stubbornly high could lead the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate higher in the coming months than it has previously forecast, several Fed officials say. Read more.

Settlement: The online counseling service BetterHelp has agreed to return $7.8 million to customers to settle with the Federal Trade Commission for sharing health data it had promised to keep private—including information about mental health challenges—with companies including Facebook and Snapchat. Read the full story.