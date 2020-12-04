Roundup: US hiring / Post-hurricane housing / Marijuana decriminalization

Slowdown: America’s employers added just 245,000 jobs last month, the fewest since April while marking the fifth straight monthly slowdown. At the same time, the unemployment rate fell to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October as many people stopped looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed, the Labor Department said.

FEMA programs: Louisiana residents affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta could be eligible for temporary housing under two federally administered programs. Under the Multifamily Lease and Repair Program, FEMA can enter into a temporary contract with the owner of a multifamily rental property. FEMA will repair the damaged property and then lease out the vacant units for the length of the contract. Under FEMA’s Direct Lease Program, the agency leases ready-to-rent properties at U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Market Rent rates. Read the full story for more on the programs.

Pot use: The Democratic-controlled U.S. House on Friday approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level, reversing what supporters called a failed policy of criminalization of pot use and taking steps to address racial disparities in enforcement of federal drug laws. Opponents, mostly Republicans, called the bill a hollow political gesture and mocked Democrats for bringing it up at a time when thousands of Americans are dying from the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.