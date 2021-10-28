Roundup: US economy / ExxonMobil dividends / Amazon earnings 

Slowed growth: ​Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year. This morning’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product—its total output of goods and services—declined from robust growth rates of 6.7% in the second quarter and 6.3% in the first quarter. Read more.

Rebounding: ExxonMobil increased its quarterly dividend for the first time in two years, another sign that the oil industry is digging itself out of the hole left by the historic oil bust, The Houston Chronicle reports. The nation’s largest oil company, based in Irving, Texas, said on Wednesday that it will pay stockholders 88 cents per share during the fourth quarter, an increase of one cent. It’s the first increase since the second quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic caused oil demand and prices to crash in early 2020.​ Read the full story.

Third quarter: ​​Amazon is expected to post strong third-quarter sales, though a tight labor market that is driving up employee costs is expected to weigh on its bottom line, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Seattle-based tech company has been navigating substantial shifts in the economy in recent months. Online sales have surged since the start of the pandemic, boosting Amazon’s profit, but sales growth is expected to slow in the most recent quarter, as labor and supply-chain shortages make it harder to meet demand. Read the full story.