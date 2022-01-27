Roundup: US economic growth / Petroleum Service Corporation / Fed rate hike 

Strong rebound: The U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since Ronald Reagan’s presidency, bouncing back with resilience from 2020’s brief but devastating coronavirus recession. The nation’s gross domestic product expanded 5.7% in 2021. It was the strongest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 after a previous recession. The economy ended the year by growing at an unexpectedly brisk 6.9% annual pace from October through December, the Commerce Department reported this morning. Read more.

Name change: Baton Rouge-based Petroleum Service Corporation, a product handling, site logistics, and sustainability services for the petrochemical and refining industries firm, today announced it has changed its legal name to PSC Group LLC. According to the company announcement, the new name represents the expanded scope of services the company now offers in its 70th year of operation.

Coming in March?: The Federal Reserve is taking off the gloves in its bid to fight a historic surge in inflation, USA Today reports. The Fed held its key interest rate near zero Wednesday but said it will “soon be appropriate” to raise it, hinting that a rate hike in March is all but certain. The increase would be the first in more than three years and kick off what’s likely to be a flurry of three or more quarter-point increases this year aimed at reining in sharply rising consumer prices. Read the full story.