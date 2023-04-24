Roundup: US debt limit vote / Retail bankruptcies / Chevy recall 

Raising the ceiling: Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday that the House would vote on his spending and debt bill this week, and invited President Joe Biden to discuss the debt ceiling with him. Read the full story from Reuters.

Staying, for now: Bed Bath and Beyond announced Sunday it had filed for bankruptcy and is planning to close a number of stores, WBRZ-TV reports. The chain joined a growing list of retailers that have struggled to survive as shopping increasingly moves online. Party City and David’s Bridal also filed for bankruptcy this year. However, at this point, none of the chains is planning to close any Baton Rouge locations. Read the full story.

Fire risk: General Motors is recalling roughly 40,000 Chevrolet Silverado trucks from 2019 to 2023 over concerns that brake fluid could leak, raising the risk of fire, federal regulators say. Owners should park their pickups outside and away from structures until repairs have been made, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Washington Post has the full story.