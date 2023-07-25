Roundup: UPS strike averted / Southern University / US home prices 

Tentative agreement: UPS has reached a tentative contract agreement with its 340,000-member union, potentially averting a strike that threatened to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. The agreement was announced Tuesday, the first day that UPS and the Teamsters had returned to the table since negotiations broke down earlier this month. Read more.

Federal grants: Six projects at Southern University will receive funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of a $33 million grant program for the country’s historically Black colleges and universities. The roughly $1.74 million going to Southern will fund several research projects and training for early childhood educators. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Rising: Home prices in May rose for the fourth straight month on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index, but regional differences are widening. The gains come despite a sharp jump in mortgage interest rates during the month. Prices nationally rose 0.7% month to month, seasonally adjusted. Read the full story from CNBC.