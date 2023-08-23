Roundup: UPS deal / Mortgage applications / Oil prices 

Approved: The union representing 340,000 UPS workers said Tuesday that its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month, putting a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. Read more.



Demand plunges: Mortgage rates jumped last week to the highest level in 23 years, thus dropping mortgage demand from homebuyers to the lowest level in 28 years. Total mortgage application volume fell 4.2% last week, compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Read the full story from CNBC.

Sliding: Oil prices slid almost 2% this morning as gloomy global manufacturing data grabbed attention ahead of an annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with interest rates high on the agenda. Read more from Reuters.