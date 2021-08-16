Roundup: University Terrace / US employment / Tesla under scrutiny  

New school: A $20 million permit was filed Friday for the construction of a new elementary school on the former University Terrace Elementary site. The two-story, 93,000-square-foot building will house pre-K through fourth-grade classes. CSRS and Tillage Construction, who manage the construction of EBR schools, filed the permit. The contractor for the school is Guy Hopkins Construction.

Jobs breakdown: Employment among the lowest-paid Americans has flat-lined at a level well below its pre-pandemic baseline—even as mid- and high-wage workers have more than recovered. Jobs for workers who earn less than $27,000 a year were down about 22% as of July 23 relative to mid-January last year, according to new data from Opportunity Insights, a Harvard-based economic research initiative. Meanwhile, as CNBC reports, jobs are up about 10% over the same period for those who make more than $60,000 a year, according to the estimates published last week. They’re up more than 3% for those earning $27,000 to $60,000. Read the full story.

Automated cars: The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed. Read the full story.

On the delta front …