Roundup: Unemployment / Football recruiting / Nuclear power 

Claims rise: More Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, but layoffs remain historically low despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy, and hiring, to bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 4 rose by 13,000 last week to 196,000, the Labor Department reported this morning. It’s the fourth straight week claims were under 200,000. See the report.

Top spender: Georgia football spent just over $4.5 million on recruiting during the school’s 2022 fiscal year, according to an NCAA financial report the athletics department provided Wednesday to the Athens Banner-Herald in response to an open records request. No other program at a Power Five public school has come close to that number so far for 2022. Read the full story about how recruiting costs are shaping up from USA Today.

Micro plants: Several American universities are experimenting with small nuclear reactors that produce small amounts of electricity—nearly enough to run a small campus, a hospital or military complex, for example. Universities are interested in the technology not just to power their buildings but to see how far it can go in replacing coal- and gas-fired energy. The University of Illinois hopes to advance the technology as part of a clean energy future. Read the full story.