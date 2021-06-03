Roundup: Unemployment falls / Louisiana tax bills / Robocalls

New pandemic low: The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fifth straight week to a new pandemic low, the latest evidence that the U.S. job market is regaining its health as the economy further reopens. The Labor Department reports this morning that jobless claims dropped to 385,000, down 20,000 from the week before. See the report.

Senate approval: The Louisiana Senate approved two bills Wednesday that would eliminate major tax breaks while lowering income tax rates, according to The Center Square. The bills are part of a package legislative leaders are pushing to overhaul the state’s tax system. The Senate’s changes must be approved by the House before the legislation can be sent to the governor’s desk. Read the full story.

Fewer rings: Americans received just under 4 billion robocalls in May, a 9.9% decrease in volume over April, marking the second straight decrease in monthly volumes and the lowest levels of robocalls this year, according to phone software company YouMail. Baton Rouge cellphone users saw 15% fewer calls in May, but it was, once again, the city with the most robocalls per person at 32.7 calls. Read the full story.