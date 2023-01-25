Roundup: Underage drinking / Mortgage demand / Teams, Outlook down 

Enforcement change: Baton Rouge’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board wants to change its underage drinking policy to hold more establishments accountable, WAFB-TV reports. Under the current ABC policy, businesses can have two violations for serving alcohol to minors before being issued a fine. The ABC board will meet on Feb. 9 to discuss allowing establishments only one violation before a fine. Read the full story.

On the rise: Mortgage interest rates fell for the third straight week, while mortgage demand also rose again, CNBC reports. Total application volume increased 7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Applications to refinance a home loan saw the sharpest gains, up 15%, compared with the previous week. Read more.

Online outages: Microsoft says it’s seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages this morning. In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services. Read more.