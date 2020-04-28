Roundup: UFO evidence? / Universal films / UPS profits 

Pentagon videos: The Pentagon has declassified three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos that show “unexplained aerial phenomena,” which some have claimed was visible evidence of more than one unidentified flying object. ABC News reports that the Pentagon released the videos in an effort “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” said a Pentagon spokesperson. Read the full story.

Digital success: Universal’s Trolls World Tour movie has racked up nearly $100 million in rental fees in the last three weeks, CNBC reports. While this figure is smaller than the $153.7 million that the first Trolls film collected at the domestic box office, the revenue that Universal has secured has been about the same for the two films. This success has emboldened Universal to consider doing more digital releases in the future, which could change the movie industry. Read the full story.

Shipping: United Parcel Service reported a 13% drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders generated deliveries to people’s homes but not enough to offset the higher costs and a drop in business deliveries. Home deliveries are more costly for UPS because of the greater distances drivers must travel between stops. Read the full story.