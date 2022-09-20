Roundup: U.S. Senate race / Beer shortage / Consumer spending  

Heating up: With midterm elections only seven weeks away, Louisiana’s likely front-runners in this year’s U.S. Senate race—Republican Sen. John Kennedy and former Navy fighter pilot Luke Mixon, a moderate Democrat—released new television ads in the hopes of reaching more voters and getting them to the polls Nov. 8. Read more about the campaigns.

Not enough fizz: A carbon dioxide production shortage caused by natural contamination at the Jackson Dome—a Mississippi reservoir of CO2 from an extinct volcano—is forcing beer brewers to cut back, Axios reports. Brewers across the country are reporting production delays in getting beer to the market and drafting contingency plans to switch to nitrogen. Read the full story.

Still strong: Intuit sees strong consumer spending despite persistent inflation dogging the economy, company CEO Sasan Goodarzi told CNBC on Monday. Goodarzi noted that the financial software firm is able to gauge consumer spending, the number of employees that businesses have hired and the number of hours they’ve worked. Read the full story.