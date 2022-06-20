Roundup: U.S. home sales / Markets closed / COVID vaccines 

Slowdown: Home prices rose 1.5% month over month in May, their smallest May increase in Redfin’s records, which go back to 2012, according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin. Seasonally adjusted home sales fell 3% month over month, their only May decline on record outside of 2020, when the start of the pandemic sent shock waves through the housing market. See the report.

ICYMI: U.S. financial markets are observing the Juneteenth holiday for the first time today. Last year, Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday to mark the effective end of slavery in the U.S. Since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, it is being observed today.

Access to shots: The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The shots will become available this week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children, and the final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director. Read more.