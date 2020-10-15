Roundup: Tyrann Mathieu / Career fair / West Coast fires 

ESPN profile: Just before the kickoff of Super Bowl LIV, Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs watched a kid deliver the game ball to midfield. Seeing the contrast of the kid’s brown skin and bright yellow mohawk, Mathieu leaned over to a teammate and said, “I started that hair.” Mathieu says he’s always been a leader, even going back to the hairstyle he made famous when he was known as the Honey Badger at LSU. “I’ve always been a trendsetter. I’ve never really paid much attention to the one eye black, or the blonde mohawk—I’ve just done some of those things off impulse, and I think other people ran with it.” A new, in depth feature from ESPN looks at Mathieu’s history, his pursuits, and the skills that make him such a threat on the gridiron. Read it here.

Tech jobs: Louisiana Economic Development is planning a virtual career fair for mid- and senior-level technology positions at six leading software and IT companies in Louisiana. The event is Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the virtual event platform Brazen.com. Get more information from LED here.

Wine impacted: Devastating fires on the West Coast may cause long-term damage to the nation’s wine supply, possibly leading to higher prices and reduced selection in ensuing years, USA Today reports. Beyond structural damage, smoke from the fires may deliver the longest-lasting losses. That’s because smoke can affect wine grapes and make any wine made from tainted grapes unfit to drink, let alone sell. California dominates U.S. wine production, accounting for 85% of wine made in the U.S. Read the full story.