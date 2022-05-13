Roundup: Twitter deal / Charter boat lawsuit / LGBTQ workers bill  

On hold: Elon Musk said this morning his deal to buy Twitter was on hold, raising questions about the takeover and sending shares of the messaging service lower, but he later added that he remains committed to the acquisition, The Wall Street Journal reports. Musk might be using Twitter’s recent drop on the stock market as a means to get out of or renegotiate the deal, says Daniel Ives, a technology analyst at Wedbush Securities. Read the full story.

GPS tracking: More than 1,300 federally permitted charter boat owners in the Gulf of Mexico are suing the federal government in a class-action lawsuit over an effort to force them to purchase GPS systems to track their movements. A July 2020 law requires the owners or operators of permitted charter fishing boats in the Gulf of Mexico to submit an electronic fishing report and states that each boat must be “equipped with NMFS-approved hardware and software with a minimum capability of archiving GPS locations.” Read the full story from The Center Square.

Proposal blocked: Louisiana House Republicans blocked a proposal Thursday that would protect LGBTQ workers by making it illegal under state law for employers to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. House Bill 439, sponsored by Rep. Delisha Boyd, D-Algiers, failed on a 7-2 party-line vote in the House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.