Roundup: Tuesday’s tornadoes / Mortgage rates / Walk-On’s in Vegas 

Baton Rouge spared: Videos of the storms that struck south Louisiana on Tuesday indicate the massive and rare multi-vortex tornado that ripped through St. Bernard and Orleans parishes was at EF-3 strength, according to initial surveys from the National Weather Service. That tornado destroyed almost everything in its long path. But on Wednesday, many people probably were thinking why the Baton Rouge area did not see those same impacts. WAFB-TV explains what happened to spare Baton Rouge the brunt of the storm here.

Soaring: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week as the 30-year loan rate climbed to its highest level since January 2019. The increase comes after the Federal Reserve last week increased the key rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week jumped to 4.42% from 4.16% last week. Read the full story.

Opening at Harrah’s: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced today that it will officially open its new restaurant at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Monday, marking the Baton Rouge brand’s foray into the bustling Las Vegas market. The Las Vegas location will feature a new breakfast menu and more than 80 TVs. See the announcement.