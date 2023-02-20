Roundup: Tuesday Morning / NOLA entrepreneurship week / Pre-law institute 

Closing: Tuesday Morning is closing its store in the Hammond Aire Plaza shopping center on Airline Highway. The off-price retailer announced that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 14 and is closing 261 “low-traffic” stores in an attempt to stay afloat. The company voluntarily delisted from Nasdaq in December.

NOEW: Nonprofit business incubator The Idea Village is hosting New Orleans Entrepreneurship Week starting March 27. The six-day event will feature national and regional industry leaders across startups, technology, music and food. Get more information here.

Applications open: Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation, in partnership with Southern University Law Center, is accepting applications from Baton Rouge area high school students for the 2023 UREC Academy Pre-Law Institute. The interactive and instructional learning opportunity will introduce youth to the legal system, while providing them with networking and mock trial experience during after-school sessions from March 14 to May 6. Get more information about the program.