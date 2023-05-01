Roundup: Tuesday Morning / Louisiana last again / Bank deposit insurance 

Out of business: Tuesday Morning is closing all three of its Baton Rouge-area locations in the next few weeks. The Daily Advertiser reports that the 49-year-old Dallas-based company is shuttering all 500 of its stores across the country after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. Read the full story.

Working moms: Louisiana is the worst state in America for working mothers, according to a WalletHub study released today showing moms here are shortchanged on everything from pay to child care. The state actually ranks No. 51 since the District of Columbia was also included in the study. Read more about the WalletHub ranking from USA Today Network.

Proposed change: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is recommending the U.S. rethink its decades-old policy of insuring only as much as $250,000 in bank deposits. In a report released this morning, the FDIC suggests insuring business accounts at higher levels than it has previously. The proposed change would require congressional approval. Read more.