Roundup: TSA confiscations / Defense spending / Clutch City Cluckers

What do we have here? A bag of meth hidden in a jar of Louisiana-style crab boil seasoning at New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport made TSA’s list of the top 10 wildest finds at airport security last year. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Win for Louisiana: Military bases in Louisiana scored key wins in the annual defense spending bill, with some $156 million being dedicated to the state’s bases in the National Defense Authorization Act. Read more from the USA Today network.

Set to open: Texas-based chicken food brand Clutch City Cluckers is opening a food truck in Baton Rouge on Friday. It’s the chain’s first food truck in Louisiana. Read more from WAFB-TV.





