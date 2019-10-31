Roundup: Trump visit / Walgreens sale / Vaping data 

Rally: President Donald Trump will visit Louisiana Nov. 6 to headline a rally in Monroe for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone ahead of the Nov. 16 runoff election. The rally is set for 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center, and tickets are available online. Trump previously traveled to Lake Charles on the eve of the Oct. 12 primary and urged voters to oust Edwards in favor of either Rep. Ralph Abraham or Rispone.

Sold: The Walgreens at the corner of Sherwood Forest and Coursey boulevards was sold to a Chicago-based private equity real estate firm. Through WBBRLA001 LLC, Oak Street Real Estate Capital bought the property for more than $3.7 million. The seller is listed as Walgreen Louisiana Co., a subsidiary of Walgreens Co.

Rise in vaping: The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living today released a shared report on e-cigarette use among Louisiana’s youth, showing increases in e-cigarette use among teens. In 2019, approximately 32% of high school students and 15% of middle school students used vape products more than once. Those numbers have doubled since 2017 and tripled since 2015. The Louisiana data follows the national trend of increased vape use among youth and young adults.