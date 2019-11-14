Roundup: Trump visit / Gulf coral protection / US mortgage rates 

Back again: President Donald Trump will headline a rally at 7 p.m. tonight in Bossier City’s CenturyLink Center to support Republican Eddie Rispone in his bid to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the Nov. 16 Louisiana governor’s runoff election, USA Today reports. This is the president’s second time in Louisiana this month, after holding a rally at the Monroe Civic Center on Nov. 6. Read the full story.

Reef rescue: A plan to protect corals in the Gulf of Mexico is close to becoming a law, drawing cheers from environmental groups who believe leaving the corals alone would help vulnerable ocean ecosystems to grow. The plan would create 21 protected areas off the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, but could affect commercial fisheries. Read the full story.

Mortgage updates: U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week, although they are still at historically low levels. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said today the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 3.75% from 3.69% last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 4.94% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage increased to 3.2% this week from 3.13% last week. Read the full story.