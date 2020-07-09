Roundup: Trump tax returns / Mortgage rates / Equal rights 

High court rulings: The Supreme Court this morning upheld the Manhattan district attorney’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns, but kept a hold on Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year. The outcome in the two cases is at least a short-term victory for Trump, who has strenuously sought to keep his financial records private. Read the full story.

Homebuying: Metropolitan areas with a higher concentration of banks tend to have lower mortgage rates for borrowers than those metros with fewer banks, according to a new report from Haus, a home-financing startup that provides homeowners with additional liquidity, USA Today reports. There is a more than 0.75% spread across lenders and a 0.35% spread across metropolitan areas for identical borrowers, the study shows. Haus analyzed more than 8.5 million mortgage originations from Freddie Mac between 2012 and 2018. Read the full story.

Gender survey: A hundred years after the 19th Amendment was ratified, about half of Americans say granting women the right to vote has been the most important milestone in advancing the position of women in the country. Still, a majority of U.S. adults say the country hasn’t gone far enough when it comes to giving women equal rights with men, even as a large share thinks there has been progress in the last decade, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. See the full survey.